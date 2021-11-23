46,800 doses of Pfizer BioNTech vaccine arrive in Romania on Tuesday

A number of 46,800 doses of vaccine produced by Pfizer BioNTech arrived in the country on Tuesday, informs the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV), agerpres reports.

According to the RO-vaccination platform, the vaccines were delivered by air and arrived at western Timisoara International Airport, and were delivered to the Timisoara Regional Storage Center.

Transport to the storage center is provided by the manufacturing company, including by land. Vaccines are transported in optimal conditions, in special containers, with dry ice and sealed foil.So far, Romania has received 17,672,999 doses of vaccine produced by Pfizer, and 10,944,543 have already been used to immunize the population.