 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

46,800 doses of Pfizer BioNTech vaccine arrive in Romania on Tuesday

Profimedia Images
vaccin Pfizer

A number of 46,800 doses of vaccine produced by Pfizer BioNTech arrived in the country on Tuesday, informs the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV), agerpres reports.

According to the RO-vaccination platform, the vaccines were delivered by air and arrived at western Timisoara International Airport, and were delivered to the Timisoara Regional Storage Center.

Transport to the storage center is provided by the manufacturing company, including by land. Vaccines are transported in optimal conditions, in special containers, with dry ice and sealed foil.

So far, Romania has received 17,672,999 doses of vaccine produced by Pfizer, and 10,944,543 have already been used to immunize the population.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.