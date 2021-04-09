4,942 new cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2, at over 39,000 tests done in last 24 hours

A number of 4,942 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in the last 24 hours, with over 39,000 tests being done, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed, on Friday.

These are cases that did not have a positive test prior, the quoted source specifies.

Until Friday, on Romania's territory, there were 998,555 cases confirmed with people infected with the novel coronavirus. Of these, 896,573 were declared cured, the GCS specifies.At a national level, until this time, there were 6,936,614 RT-PCR tests done and 694,261 quick antigenic tests.In the last 24 hours there were 28,786 RT-PCR tests done (16,720 on the basis of the case definition and medical protocol and 12,066 upon request) and 10,724 quick antigenic tests.Apart from the newly confirmed cases, upon retesting patients who were already positive, 1,209 were reconfirmed positive.AGERPRES