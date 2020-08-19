50 pilots present in Deva for start of 2020 National Super Rally Championship

Fifty pilots will line up, Friday and Saturday, in Deva, Hunedoara County, for the start of the 2020 National Super Rally Championship, the promoter of which is Mihai Leu, local authorities deeming this stage will be attended by around 10,000 spectators.

"There will be two days of show at maximum heights. There are many motorsport lovers who are coming to Deva to follow this competition," said, on Wednesday, the mayor of the city, Florin Oancea.

The competition will take place starting Saturday morning with the qualifiers, the start being set in the area of the Culture House in Deva. The cars, close in power or in experience of the pilots, will depart every 20 seconds, and one leg measures 4.8 km. In the final, which will start at 15:00 hrs, 12 cars are going to kick off.

"The participants of this rally will be thrilled because I, as a pilot, know how to choose a route. Furthermore, the spectators will be extremely pleased. At the start there are very good pilots. We ask spectators to follow health rules and wear a mask,"said, in his turn, racer Mihai Leu.

According to him, the start will feature pilots Costel Casuneanu, last year's champion, Lucian Radut, Dani Otil, who will be racing in an open-wheel car, Emil Ghinea.

The course of the rally is set on the main roads of Deva, and the roads will feature so-called chicanes so that the cars' speed does not exceed 180 km/h.

The competition in Deva will be organized by AMC Racing in partnership with the Deva City Hall.