5.1 mln fixed Internet connections and 19.6 mln mobile connections in Q1

The number of fixed Internet connections reached 5.1 million in the first half of the year, an increase of 0.9 pct over the same period of 2018, while, in the case of mobile Internet, a drop of 1.4 pct was recorded, down to 19.6 million connections, according to the data presented, on Monday, in a specialty conference, by Eduard Lovin, vicepresident of the National Authority for Administration and Regulation in Communications (ANCOM).

The ANCOM statistics show that, of the total 5.1 million fixed Internet connections, 3.5 million can be found in the urban environment (+0.2 pct over Q1 2018), and 1.6 million in the rural environment (+2.4 pct).

In regards to the traffic on fixed Internet connections, the data of the Authority shows that the total amounts to 3.2 million TB, while the average monthly traffic/person was of 27 GB (+4 pct), and the coverage rate for households reached 62 pct.

According to the report presented by the ANCOM official, 71 pct of the total fixed Internet connections are equal or higher than 100 Mbps, and 12pct represent connections equal or higher than 30 Mbps, but under 100 Mbps.

In the chapter of market shares of ISP, RDS&RCS is leading, by 52 pct, followed by Telekom Group - by 22 pct, UPC (12 pct) and the rest of the operators, with 14 pct of the total.

The ANCOM report reveals that, in the first six months of the current year, at the national level, 19.6 million mobile Internet connections were active, a 1.4 pct drop compared to the similar period of 2018. Of this total, 16.5 million were 3G and 4G connections (-0.8 pct reported to the reference period). At the same time, 10.9 million connections were only 4G type (+5.9 pct), while the average monthly traffic per person grew to 3.4 GB (+16 pct).

The market shares of the mobile Internet providers are as follows: Orange (39 pct), Vodafone (24 pct), Telekom Group (19 pct) and other (18 pct).