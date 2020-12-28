5,144 companies, authorised individuals go into insolvency January through November 2020

The number of companies and authorised individuals entered into insolvency decreased by 11.77 pct in the first 11 months of 2020, compared to the same period last year, with 5,144 insolvencies recorded, according to data published on the website of the National Trade Registry Office (ONRC).

By activity fields, January through November the highest number of insolvencies was recorded in wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles respectively 1,526 (minus 15.22 pct), in construction - 816 (minus -6.96 pct) and manufacturing - 604 (minus 14.45 pct).

In November 2020, 538 insolvencies were registered, most in Bucharest - 123, and in the counties of Cluj - 48 and Constanta - 30.