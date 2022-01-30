52 COVID-19 deaths in Romania in last 24 hours; 46 in unvaccinated patients

Another 52 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 - 28 men and 24 women - are reported dead in the last 24 hours, according to data released on Sunday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force.

The deceased were hospitalised in the counties of Alba, Arges, Bacau, Bihor, Bistrita-Nasaud, Botosani, Buzau, Calarasi, Constanta, Harghita, Iasi, Maramures, Mures, Olt, Prahova, Satu Mare, Salaj, Sibiu, Suceava, Timis, Valcea, Vaslui and Bucharest City.

Of the 52 deaths, three were in the age group 50-59 years, 13 in the age group 60-69 years, 23 in the age group 70-79 years and 13 in the over 80 age group.

As many as 51 of the recorded deaths were in patients with comorbidities, and one had no comorbidities.

Out of the 52 patients who died, 46 were unvaccinated and three six vaccinated. The age range of the three vaccinated deceased patients was 60-69 to over 80. All the vaccinated patients who died had comorbidities.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 59,984 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.