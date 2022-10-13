52 flights delayed for over an hour at Henri Coanda Airport, Oct 6-12

In the October 6 - 12 week, 2022, as many as 152 flights (landings and take-offs) recorded delays of more than 60 minutes at Henri Coanda International Airport Bucharest (AIHCB), and 12 flights were cancelled, the Bucharest Airports National Corporation reported on Thursday, told Agerpres.

More than half, 103, of the delayed flights were caused by delays in or rotation of crews or aircraft.

Most of the flights delayed for over an hour were reported by the main airlines: Wizz Air (99 flights), Ryan Air (19), TAROM (13).

October 6 - 12, 2022, 2,028 flights were operated on AIHCB, including 1,817 regular flights.