54 localities with COVID-19 incidence higher than 6 per thousand inhabitants send students learn online

A number of 54 localities are registering on Friday an incidence of COVID-19 cases higher than 6 per thousand inhabitants, according to the centralized data of CNCCI (National Intervention Management and Coordination Centre), published by the Ministry of Education.

According to the CNCCI, the highest incidence is registered in localities from the counties of Cluj, Sibiu, Caras-Severin, Maramures, Timis and Prahova.

In these localities, students are learning online. The face-to-face system is still in function for kindergarten, daycare and special needs schools until the quarantine is established.