 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

54 localities with COVID-19 incidence higher than 6 per thousand inhabitants send students learn online

med.virginia.edu
delta covid

A number of 54 localities are registering on Friday an incidence of COVID-19 cases higher than 6 per thousand inhabitants, according to the centralized data of CNCCI (National Intervention Management and Coordination Centre), published by the Ministry of Education.

According to the CNCCI, the highest incidence is registered in localities from the counties of Cluj, Sibiu, Caras-Severin, Maramures, Timis and Prahova.

In these localities, students are learning online. The face-to-face system is still in function for kindergarten, daycare and special needs schools until the quarantine is established.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.