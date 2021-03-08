554,331 women shareholders or associates in Romania companies at end-January

The number of female shareholders or associates in the companies established in Romania was 554,331 at the end of January 2021, with a share of 37,21 pct in total shareholders or associates, according to data from the National Trade Register Office (ONRC), as reported by AGERPRES.

According to the centralized data, male shareholders or associates were 935,389 (62.79 pct) 1,042,396 active companies in Romania at the end of January.

The total number of individual authorised persons (associates or shareholders) was almost 1.49 million in the above-mentioned month.

The ONRC statistics show that the highest percentage of female shareholders/associates were in the counties of Tulcea 41.48 pct (4,649 women), Galati 40.85 pct (11,337 women) and Hunedoara - 40.60 pct (9. 708 women), and the smallest in Harghita - 32.35 pct (5,791 women), Botosani - 35.32 pct (4,080 women) and Bistrita - Nasaud - 35,58 pct (6,841 women).