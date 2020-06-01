620 Romanian nationals repatriated from Netherlands, France, Spain

Romania's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) informs having facilitated, together with other Romanian governmental institutions, the return to the country on Sunday of 620 Romanian nationals from the Netherlands, France and Spain.

"Continuing the steps taken to facilitate the return to the country of Romanian nationals abroad who have been affected by the mandate to restrict air transport adopted as part of the management of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is informing that on May 31 it facilitated the return to the country of 117 Romanian citizens from the Kingdom of the Netherlands (on the Bucharest-Amsterdam-Bucharest route), 171 Romanian citizens from the French Republic (on the Bucharest-Paris / Bucharest route) and 332 Romanian citizens from the Kingdom Spain (on the route Bucharest-Madrid-Bucharest, and Bucharest-Barcelona-Bucharest), as a result of the joint efforts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure and Communications and the Ministry of Internal Affairs," reads a MAE press statement released on Monday.The repatriation was secured by four flights operated by the Tarom national airline."Among the repatriated Romanian citizens are persons in transit from the United States of America or Canada, doctors, students, family members of some Romanian citizens, as well as persons who were unable to extend their stay in the respective states for various reasons. The steps taken by the Romanian authorities allowed 39 foreign citizens to travel to their country of domicile / residence, namely one Greek, Russian, Bulgarian, Swede, Italian, Moroccan, Mexican, Albanian, two citizens of the Republic of Moldova, six Spanish nationals, six Dutch nationals and 17 French nationals."MAE uses this opportunity to emphasise the importance of carefully checking, prior to any travel, the information posted on its website on travel advice and alerts, as well as information of interest published on the websites of diplomatic missions and consular offices of Romania abroad.