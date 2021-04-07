62,891 properties traded nationwide this March, by 12,744 more than in February

As many as 62,891 properties traded hands in Romania this March, by 12,744 more than in February, the National Cadastre and Real Estate Advertising Agency (ANCPI) informs on Wednesday.

The number of houses, land parcels and apartments that changed hands in March is by 14,512 higher than in the year-ago period, agerpres.ro confirms.

Topping the ranking by the number of building sales this March are Bucharest - 10,958, Ilfov - 4,306 and Cluj - 3,917, while the counties with most farmland sales are Arad - 691, Bihor - 458 and Galati - 402.