 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

62,891 properties traded nationwide this March, by 12,744 more than in February

Invest in real estate concept.

As many as 62,891 properties traded hands in Romania this March, by 12,744 more than in February, the National Cadastre and Real Estate Advertising Agency (ANCPI) informs on Wednesday.

The number of houses, land parcels and apartments that changed hands in March is by 14,512 higher than in the year-ago period, agerpres.ro confirms.

Topping the ranking by the number of building sales this March are Bucharest - 10,958, Ilfov - 4,306 and Cluj - 3,917, while the counties with most farmland sales are Arad - 691, Bihor - 458 and Galati - 402.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.