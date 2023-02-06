 
     
63 emergency interventions in the last 24 hours, with over 90 people saved by mountain rescuers

Over 60 emergency interventions were performed by the mountain rescuers in the last 24 hours, on this occasion 91 people were saved, informs Salvamont Romania on Monday morning.

According to the source, in the last 24 hours, 63 calls were received to the Salvamont National Rescue Dispatch requesting the emergency intervention of rescuers.

Most of the calls were for rescuers from Brasov, Neamt, Azuga and Predeal, according to Salvamont's Facebook page.

In the case of these interventions, 91 people were saved. Of these, 22 were handed over to the Ambulance Service or SMURD (Mobile Emergency Service for Resuscitation and Extrication) to be transported to the hospital.

Moreover, 49 calls were asking for advice and information about different tourist routes in the mountain area and ski areas.AGERPRES

