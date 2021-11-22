 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

63 ICU beds left for COVID-19 patients; 1,539 occupied nationwide

Spitalul Sfântul Sava
salon paturi spital

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus information task force, announced on Monday that there were 63 beds available at the intensive care units in Romania for COVID-19 patients other than those reserved especially for people with certain medical conditions that are also confirmed with SARS-CoV-2, agerpres reports.

According to data in the alerte.ms application, there were 1,701 ICU beds for COVID-19 patients nationwide on Monday. In Bucharest, 390 ICU beds for COVID-19 patients are approved by the Public Health Directorate (DSP).

Nationwide, there is an operational reserve of 123 ICU beds for patients infected with the novel coronavirus. These beds are activated, dynamically, where the number of ICU patients exceeds the capacity of the main wards.

1,539 ICU beds are occupied nationwide.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.