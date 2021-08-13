68 illegal actions, spotted at border crossings in last 24 hours

The border police identified, in the last 24 hours, at the border crossings and "green frontier", 68 illegal actions - 45 infractions and 23 contraventions, made by both Romanian citizens, as well as foreign, and the value of fines goes up to over 15,000 RON.

"There were discovered, independently or in collaboration with other institutions, undeclared goods which were about to be illegally brought into the country, which surpassed the border threshold or were suspected of being counterfeit, with a total value of approximately 382,500 RON. Were denied entry 35 foreign citizens who did not fulfill the legal requirements, and 14 Romanian citizens were denied to exit the country because of various legal reasons," according to a press release sent by the General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) to AGERPRES, on Friday.

Thursday, through the border crossings nationwide, approximately 167,400 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, carried out formalities, with over 44,300 means of transportation, of which 14,300 trucks. For the entry points there were approximately 85,000 people with 21,700 means of transportation, and at the exit points there were 82,400 people with 22,600 means of transportation.

The Hungarian Border, through its 11 border crossings, was crossed by approximately 48,500 people and 20,200 means of transportation (6,200 trucks), of which for the entry points there were approximately 20,900 people with 9,500 means of transportation.