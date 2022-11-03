68,391 acute respiratory infections registered between October 24 - 30

The National Center for Monitoring and Control of Communicable Diseases (CNSCBT) within the National Institute of Public Health informed on Thursday that 68,391 cases of acute respiratory infections were reported at the national level between October 24 and 30 (clinical flu and pneumonias) compared to 55,930 registered in the same period last year, told Agerpres.

According to the cited source, 3 confirmed cases of influenza were reported in the city of Bucharest: two with influenza virus type A, non-subtyped and one with influenza virus AH3.

Since the beginning of the season, 6 laboratory-confirmed cases of influenza have been reported: 5 cases with non-subtyped A virus and one case of AH3 influenza.

The CNSCBT says that 205 cases of clinical influenza were reported nationally in the same period, compared to 82 cases recorded last year in the same period.

A number of 1,041,064 people from risk groups were vaccinated against influenza until October 30 with vaccine distributed free of charge by the Ministry of Health.