6,993 new COVID-19 cases, 322 deaths

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Monday morning that in the last 24 hours 6,993 cases of people with the SARS-CoV-2 infection and 322 deaths were reported, including 11 prior to the reference range.

"According to the existing data at the level of CNCCI [National Response Conduct and Coordination Centre], on November 1, 2021, at 10:00 hrs, in the last 24 hours, 6,993 cases of people testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 were reported. Also, 322 deaths were recorded, including 11 previously unaccounted for," GCS reported