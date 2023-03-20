7,483 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection in the last week

The Ministry of Health informs on Monday that, between March 13 and 19, 7,483 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered.

According to the quoted source, 2,455 of the cases registered in the last week were in reinfected patients, tested positive more than 90 days after the first illness.

Distinct from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of the patients who were already positive, 343 people were reconfirmed positive.

Until now, 3,359,839 cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered on the territory of Romania, the incidence recorded at 14 days being 0.50.

In the last week, 10,528 RT-PCR tests and 69,086 rapid antigenic tests were performed.

Until now, at a national level, 13,808,268 RT-PCR tests and 13,097,224 rapid antigenic tests have been processed.AGERPRES