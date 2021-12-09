754 COVID-19 patients in intensive care, four of them are children

A number of 4,637 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 are hospitalized in the health care units, of whom 88 are children, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Thursday.

According to GCS, 754 patients are now in intensive care, down from the previous day, four of whom are children.

Of the 754 patients in ICU, 70 had a certificate attesting to vaccination.In Romania, 23,442 people confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home and 5,347 in institutionalized isolation.At the same time, 54,813 people are in quarantine at home, and 57 in institutionalized quarantine.In the past 24 hours, 1,317 calls were recorded to the single emergency number 112 and 1,152 to the TELVERDE line (0800 800 358), open especially for informing citizens.