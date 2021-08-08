79 COVID-19 patients in intensive care out of 579 hospitalisations

As many as 579 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities, out of whom 79 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reports on Sunday.

In Romania, 1,619 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home and 710 are in institutional isolation.

Also, 57,379 people are in quarantine at home and 77 in institutional quarantine.As many as 298 COVID-19 related calls were reported to the 112 emergency line in the last 24 hours.