792,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine expected in Romania

As many as 792,000 doses of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson will arrive at the Cantacuzino National Institute for Military Medicine Research and Development on Wednesday, according to the National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV).

Transport is provided by the manufacturing company, and the vaccine doses will be brought to Bucharest by land. The doses will be stored at the National Storage Centre and then distributed to regional centres.

"The National COVID-19 Vaccine Storage Centre at the Cantacuzino Institute is fully authorised by Romania's National Authority for Medicines and Medical Devices (ANMDMR), the national authority with jurisdiction in the field of medical supplies for human use., Agerpres informs.

To date, Romania has received 2,098,900 Janssen doses and already used 1,237,488 to immunise the public.

CNCAV mentions that the allocation of vaccine doses is made according to a delivery schedule provided by the manufacturing company, meaning that, periodically, Romania receives the vaccine batches necessary to immunise its population.

 

