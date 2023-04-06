84 migrants intercepted as they illegally attempt to cross into Hungary hidden in two trucks

Police at the western Nadlac II border crossing point intercepted in the past 24 hours 84 citizens of various nationalities as they attempted to illegally cross the border into Hungary hidden in two long haul trucks driven by a Turkish and a Romanian national, respectively, the Oradea Local Border Police informs.

According to the transport documents, the shipments consisted of TV sets and transformers intended for various trading companies in the Czech Republic and Italy, respectively.

A first group of 53 tentative illegal border crossers was discovered in the cargo compartment of a truck registered in Hungary and driven by a Turkish national, and another group of 31 was found during clearance procedures in the vehicle driven by a Romanian. They were all taken to the precincts for investigations that determined that they originate from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, India and Egypt.

Both drivers are being probed for migrant trafficking, while the 84 offenders are being investigated for attempted illegal crossing of the state border. AGERPRES