849 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection out of nearly 37k tests done in past 24 hrs

As many as 849 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the last 24 hours, with approximately 37,000 tests being carried out, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Wednesday.

These are cases that have not previously tested positive.

Until Sunday, 1,092,971 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania. The number of cured patients could not be updated due to a technical fault, the GCS mentions.Countrywide, up to this date, 9,011,886 RT-PCR tests and 2,270,817 rapid antigen tests have been processed.In the last 24 hours, 15,547 RT-PCR tests were performed (6,289 based on case definition and medical protocol and 9,258 on request) and 21,451 rapid antigen tests.Besides the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 143 people were reconfirmed positive.