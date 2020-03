8,666 persons are in institutionalized quarantine on Romanian territory, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Sunday.

Another 132,641 persons are in home isolation and are under medical monitoring.Since the entry into force of Military Ordinance no. 2 and up to now, 803 persons not respecting self-isolation have been placed in institutionalized quarantine.Furthermore, 27 persons in quarantine have left their location of quarantine, being re-quarantined for another 14 days.