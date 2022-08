Nine cases of monkeypox have been reported in the last week, Minister of Health Alexandru Rafila told a press conference on Monday.

The total number of people infected with monkeypox in Romania is 30.

According to the minister, those infected with this virus are men between the ages of 22 and 44. Their condition is good and they are in isolation.

Of these, seven are from Bucharest, one from Ilfov and one from Cluj.