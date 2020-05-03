90,000 protection masks arrive in Spain on Sunday by Romanian Air Force aircraft

A C-27J Spartan aircraft of the Romanian Air Force took off on Sunday from Base 90 Otopeni Air Transport, and landed in Madrid carrying 90,000 FFP 2 protection masks to Spain.

According to a release by the National Defence Ministry (MApN) sent to AGERPRES on Sunday, the masks were handed over to the Spanish authorities with duties in the management of emergency situations.

"The masks are part of the reserve of medical countermeasures for the COVID-19 epidemic, established in Romania, purchased by our country on the basis of a 10 million euro grant signed by DSU/IGSU (Emergency Situations Directorate/Emergency Situations General Inspectorate) with the European Commission through the Directorate-General for Civil Protection and European Humanitarian Operations - DGECHO," the release read.

The air transport mission, which was supposed to take place on Saturday, was rescheduled for Sunday morning due to a technical problem on board the aircraft