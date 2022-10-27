90,693 people enter Romania on Wednesday, of whom almost 7,300 Ukrainians

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs that on Thursday, a number of 90,693 people entered Romania through border points throughout the country, of whom 7,272 were Ukrainian citizens, decreasing by almost 11 percent compared to the previous day, told Agerpres.

According to a release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday, approximately 176,400 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with more than 52,000 means of transportation, completed the control formalities at the border crossing points nationwide, both on the way in and on the way out.

As of 10 February 2022 (the pre-conflict period), a number of 2,679,856 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania.

In the relevant areas - the border crossing points and the "green border," the border policemen discovered 49 illegalities (23 offenses and 26 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, with the amount of fines enforced exceeding 16,000 lei.

On Wednesday, a number of 37 foreign citizens were not allowed to enter the country because they didn't meet the requirements stipulated by the law, while a number of 18 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.