910 COVID-19 patients in intensive care, including five children

As many as 5,684 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities, including 107 children, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Sunday.

According to GCS, out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 910 patients, including five children, are in intensive care, down from the previous day.

Of the 910 patients admitted to ICU, 80 have a certificate attesting to vaccination.

In Romania, 26,559 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home and 5,857 are in institutional isolation.

Also, 48,256 people are in quarantine at home and 45 in institutional quarantine.

In the last 24 hours, 1,224 COVID-19 related calls were reported to the 112 emergency line.