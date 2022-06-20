 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

9,231 Ukrainians enter Romania on Sunday

refugiati

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police informs that, on Sunday, 108,095 people entered Romania through the border checkpoints, out of whom 9,231 Ukrainian citizens (decreasing by 15.2% compared to the previous day).

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES, 5,198 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania through the border with Ukraine (down 22.2%), and through the one with the Republic of Moldova - 1,090 Ukrainian citizens (down 2.4%).

From the beginning of this crisis (24.02.2022) until 19.06.2022, at 24.00, at national level, 1,250,981 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania.

Also, starting with February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict period), 1,285,510 Ukrainians entered Romania.

"Measures to strengthen the border surveillance device have also been put in place at the border, supplementing the crews carrying out missions in the areas of responsibility. Exchange of information, as well as the joint adoption of the necessary measures for the management of the emerged cases are conducted in an integrated system with other institutions operating in the area," the quoted source shows.

AGERPRES

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.