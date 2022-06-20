9,231 Ukrainians enter Romania on Sunday

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police informs that, on Sunday, 108,095 people entered Romania through the border checkpoints, out of whom 9,231 Ukrainian citizens (decreasing by 15.2% compared to the previous day).

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES, 5,198 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania through the border with Ukraine (down 22.2%), and through the one with the Republic of Moldova - 1,090 Ukrainian citizens (down 2.4%).

From the beginning of this crisis (24.02.2022) until 19.06.2022, at 24.00, at national level, 1,250,981 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania.

Also, starting with February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict period), 1,285,510 Ukrainians entered Romania.

"Measures to strengthen the border surveillance device have also been put in place at the border, supplementing the crews carrying out missions in the areas of responsibility. Exchange of information, as well as the joint adoption of the necessary measures for the management of the emerged cases are conducted in an integrated system with other institutions operating in the area," the quoted source shows.

AGERPRES