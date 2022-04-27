93 Romanian athletes will participate in 2022 European Youth Olympic Festival in Banska Bystrica

Romania will participate with a delegation of 93 athletes, of which 32 men and 61 women, in the European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) 2022 for summer sports, which will take place in the July 24-30 period, in Banska Bystrica (Slovakia), according to the Facebook page of the Romanian Sports and Olympic Committee.

Romanian youths will compete in eight sports disciplines of the ten available in the competition: athletics, cycling, artistic gymnastics, women's handball, swimming, judo, tennis and women's volleyball. Badminton and basketball complete the list of sports included in the competition, Agerpres.ro informs.

The representatives of the national Olympic committees throughout Europe met these days in Banska Bystrica, three months before the start of the European Youth Olympic Festival 2022.

Team Romania is represented at the event by the head of mission for EYOF Banska Bystrica 2022 Dragos Tataru and by Liliana Dorneanu, deputy head of mission.

The officials present at the event have received the latest details about the organization of the largest multisport event in Slovakia, they were informed of the situations regarding accommodation, accreditation, ceremonies and transport. Furthermore, the representatives of the Olympic committees will visit the sports bases and will be presented with part of the technical equipment that they will use.