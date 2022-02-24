A 200-seat mobile camp, ready to receive war refugees from Ukraine

The authorities in northeastern Suceava County are ready to receive and accommodate several hundred refugees from Ukraine, if necessary, and the number of places can be supplemented up to thousands depending on the situation on the ground.

The Emergency Situations Inspectorate (ISU) Suceava spokesman Alin Galeata told AGERPRES on Thursday that a mobile camp with a capacity of 201 seats is prepared, plus available places in hostels or other spaces that will be made public by the authorities when necessary.

''If necessary and we will be asked, we are prepared, and the mobile camp is operative, the staff being prepared so that, if necessary, it will be installed,'' said the ISU Suceava spokesman.

Alin Galeata added that the camp is composed of 30 accommodation tents with areas of 25 square meters and three tents for dining, each with a capacity of 96 square meters, Agerpres.ro informs.

According to the source, the persons who will arrive in this type of camp will be temporarily hosted, will undergo triage, will receive medical or psychological help, as the case may be and, subsequently, transferred to other locations.

The ISU mobile camp is intended for the people who are affected or evacuated, in case of natural disasters, being periodically carried out maintenance and training works for its installation, so that, if necessary, it can be used.