A budget worth 45 M for Government Cloud project, financing applications to be tabled by 25 March 2019

The Government Cloud project that has been recently approved by the Bucharest gov't will have a budget allocation of 45 million Euro worth and will be implemented in maximum two years from the date of the financing agreement's signature, and the project applications could be tabled by 25 March 2019, a release by the Communications and Information Society Ministry (MCSI), sent on Thursday to AGERPRES, informs.

"I'm certain that the future Government Cloud will be the core of the public administration, it will bring the institutions new advantages among which I'd recall scalability, flexibility, the high performance, the resilience, the safety and profitability in comparison with the locally and regionally developed systems at the level of each entity working with and for the citizen. Moreover, the cloud will also bring seeable expenditure cuts within the institutions, by curbing costs for the purchase of IT equipment and services in the public sector, the hardware and software part being involved, but also about other operations. Nor should be neglected the fact that with this project's implementation, the burden of providing the IT systems' maintenance will no longer exist," says Bogdan Cojocaru, Minister of the Communications.The Government Cloud project proposes a new approach and an integrated solution that offers services of storage, processing and remote use of computer-based systems and applications via Internet, based on sharing resources to achieve coherence and generate savings in an IT&C network developed at the public institutions' level.