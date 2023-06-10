 
     
A growing Romanian Orthodox community in Ecuador: 7 converts to receive Holy Baptism

cruce

The Romanian Orthodox Metropolis of the Americas supports the growth of the Romanian Orthodox community in Quito, Ecuador. 7 Holy Baptisms are to be officiated next month for adult converts.

Last month, Fr. Daniel Ene, Romanian Orthodox Dean of New York, New England and the East Coast, visited the Romanian community in Quito, Ecuador, bringing gifts for the new worship place.

He offered icons and liturgical objects and books. The cleric celebrated the Divine Liturgyand a Commemoration service in the presence of 40 Orthodox believers, according to basilica.ro.

During his visit, Miguel, a former Roman-Catholic believer, confessed the Orthodox faith and was received in the Romanian Orthodox community of Quito, which is protected by the Holy Hierarch Iosif of Partoș, a Romanian saint.

The dean’s visit concluded with a communal meal with Romanian traditional food.

Fr. Daniel Ene’s next visit to Quito is scheduled for July 16, when he will officiate the Holy Baptism for 7 Ecuadorian catechumens.

