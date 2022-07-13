 
     
A new case of monkeypox diagnosed in Romania

variola maimutei

A new case of monkeypox was diagnosed in a 38 year old male, from Arges, the Ministry of Health informs.

"This is about a 38 year old male from Arges. Symptoms appeared on July 8. He presented himself to a clinic, and lab investigations confirmed that the patient is infected with monkeypox. The man has been admitted. An epidemiological investigation was launched in order to establish direct contacts," the quoted source specifies.

Until now, 15 cases of monkeypox were diagnosed in Romania.AGERPRES

