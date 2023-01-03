A number of 1,467 persons vaccinated against COVID in past week

A number of 1,467 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 over December 26 - January 1, of whom 1,249 were vaccinated with the Pfizer Omicron vaccine adjusted to the new strains of coronavirus that has been used since November 28, 2022, Agerpres informs.

According to the National Centre for Surveillance and Control of Communicable Diseases within the National Institute of Public Health, another 218 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson&Johnson vaccines were inoculated, of which 49 represent the first dose for the persons in question, 78 - the second dose, 82 - the the third dose and 9 - the fourth dose.Since the start of the vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020, 16,903,862 vaccine doses have been administered.A number of 8,129,544 people received the complete scheme, 2,630,299 were immunized with the third dose and 22,129 including with the fourth dose.In total, since the start of the vaccination campaign, there have been 20,081 side effects recorded to the anti-COVID vaccines, 2,244 of the local type and 17,837 of the systemic type.