A total of 236 complaints regarding vote-related offenses, half thereof went confirmed

A total of 236 complaints about possible vote-related offenses were registered in the second round of Romania's presidential election, but almost half of them were left unconfirmed by the subsequent police investigations, spokesperson of the Ministry of the Interior Monica Dajbog announced on Monday.

"As many as 236 complaints about electoral misdemeanors of electoral offenses have been registered nationwide during the day of November 24 between 7:00 and 21:00 hrs, by 54.18 percent less than in the second round of the 2014 presidential election, when 504 such events were reported," Dajbog said at the premises of the Ministry of the Interior.

According to her, almost half of the reported electoral incidents have not been confirmed by police investigations. Sunday's reports concerned mainly voter corruption attempts, vote fraud, the loss of the voting stamp in the ballot box, the continuation of election propaganda, electoral bussing, advising voters how to cast their ballots, the sale and consumption of alcohol in the polling station's off-limits area, breach of the vote confidentiality.

According to the Ministry of the Interior official, 36 people are being investigated without preventive measures ordered against them; as many as 46 sanctions have been applied and 25 fines worth almost 25,000 lei have been served, as well as 21 written warnings.

Dajbog added that 43 criminal acts have been registered on Sunday (6 in Dolj County, 3 in each Galati, Teleorman, Bucharest and Olt, 2 in each Constanta, Giurgiu, Arges, Dambovita, Gorj, Hunedoara, Iasi and Sibiu, and one in each Mehedinti, Neamt, Braila, Calarasi, Cluj, Prahova, Tulcea, Timis and Vaslui), about 55 percent less than at the 2014 ballot.

The Ministry of the Interior spokesperson also mentioned that 38 medical incidents have been reported during the voting process at 38 polling stations in 18 counties and in Bucharest.