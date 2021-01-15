 
     
Access to Ireland only with negative COVID-19 test from Saturday

Operation World
Irlanda

All travellers into Ireland will have to produce a negative PCR COVID-19 test from the previous 72 hours.

The measure comes into force on Saturday and the test must be showed both before boarding by air and sea and on arrival at the Dublin airport, according to a statement released by the Foreign Ministry (MAE) on Friday.

At the same time, all persons arriving from England, Scotland, Wales and South Africa must be isolated for 14 days after arrival, without the possibility of suspending the measure before the 14-day deadline. Failure to comply is a crime punishable by a fine of 2,500 euros or imprisonment for up to 6 months.

Detailed information on the COVID-19 pandemic requirements to enter Ireland can be found are available on www.gov.ie.

