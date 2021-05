Access to pilot events organized indoors - allowed only to vaccinated people; mask wearing - compulsory

Access to the pilot events organized indoors, on Friday and Saturday, by the institutions subordinated to the Ministry of Culture will be provided only to vaccinated persons, with an occupancy rate of 75% and compulsory wearing of protection mask, agerpres reports.

"The conditions for public participation in the indoor events that will take place at the Bucharest National Opera (Friday, May 14), at the Bucharest National Theatre (May 15) and the Romanian National Opera Cluj-Napoca (May 15) have been approved with certain amendments by the National Committee for Emergency Situations. Thus, the access will be ensured only to the vaccinated persons, with an occupancy rate of 75% and with the obligatory wearing of the protection mask", states the Ministry of Culture.