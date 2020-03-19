Accommodation spaces on Peles Royal Domain made available to authorities for people to be quarantined

A number of 53 individual accommodation spaces in the hotel units and villas on the Peles Royal Domain will be made available to the National Committee for Special Emergency Situations, free of charge, for those who will have to be quarantined.

"Her Royal Highness Margareta, the Custodian of the Crown, and the Royal Family continue to be together with the society and the authorities of the Romanian state to strengthen the response of our country to the threat of the new coronavirus. As a result of the establishment of the state of emergency on Romania's territory, the Custodian of the Crown and her sisters have made the decision to make available to the National Committee for Special Emergency Situations, free of charge, a number of 53 individual accommodation spaces in the hotel units and villas on the Peles Royal Domain, for those who will have to stay in quarantine," informs the Royal Family on Thursday (https://www.romaniaregala.ro/).

The quoted source states that the Association of Her Majesty's House has received confirmation of this decision from the National Committee for Special Emergency Situations.