ACEA: Romania, Estonia report in August most significant decline in car sales in Europe

New car registrations in Europe fell 17.6% in August to 884,394 units, while Romania and Estonia reported the most significant decline, according to the data released on Thursday by the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA).

The statistical data are valid for the countries of the European Union, the United Kingdom and the countries of the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), respectively Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland.In August, the Romanian car market registered a decrease of 51.9%, with 11,157 cars registered, compared to 23,177 vehicles in the similar period of 2019. Estonia reported a decline of 42.3% last month.The five largest European markets reported declines in August: the most significant decline was in Germany (20%) and France (19.8%), followed by Spain (10.1%), the United Kingdom (5.8%) and Italy (0.4%), ACEA data show.In July, new car registrations in Europe fell 3.7% to 1.28 million units, while Romania reported a 44.2% decline to 12,950 units.Also, new car registrations in Europe decreased by 32.9% in the first eight months of this year, to 7.28 million units, Romania registering a decline of 37.5%, to 73,723 units.Deliveries fell last month in all major European markets, with the most significant decline being in Spain (40.6%), the United Kingdom (39.7%), Italy (38.9%), France (32%) and Germany (28.8%).