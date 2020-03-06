Acting FinMin Citu: Interest rates, inflation dropping, things are going well

Worldwide turmoil should not worry us in the short term and you will see interest rates are dropping, inflation is going down, we borrow cheaper, things are going well, interim Finance Minister Florin Citu said on Friday.

"I was worried about what happened to the national currency in the last 3 years, when it came from 4.5 [ed.n. - lei / euro], as far as I can recall, to 4.79 [ed.n. - lei / euro] when the PSD [the Social Democratic Party] left. The inflation left by the PSD, the largest in the world, that is what worries us, the interest rates that went from zero to 5.40 percent have worried us. But you see, in the last four months, interest rates have dropped every day, the national currency has stabilized, there is, it is true, global turmoil, but I do not think we should worry about what is happening now in the short term, because if I were to look, even now I was looking at the price of diesel and gasoline, which is still low. So you don't see from the transfer to prices, we are also expecting the inflation figures, but you will see interest rates drop, inflation goes down, we borrow cheaper, things are going well," said Citu.

He said, on the other hand, that the current trade deficit has been reached because of the artificial stimulation of the economy in the last three years.

