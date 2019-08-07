Acting IntMin Fifor: Now, MAI is a system going through a change; we'll strengthen people's confidence in Romanian Police

The Interior Ministry (MAI) is a system that is currently going through a change, Acting Interior Minister Mihai Fifor stated on Wednesday, adding the the confidence in the Romanian Police will be strengthened.

"We will strengthen the people's confidence in the Romanian Police by doing what we need to do so that only those who understand and honor their mission be part of this system," Fifor wrote on his Facebook page.He mentioned that he started his day alongside the parents who were awaiting for their children to complete the admission tests, in front of the Police Academy."I talked about a lot of things with them. Their voice was trembling from time to time when they talked about their child's desire to wear the police uniform. But they were proud of their children's choice. I talked to them about what is happening these days and I asked them to have confidence. The MAI a system is now going through a change. The pride that I saw in these people's eyes, is something that I want for all of us to see in the eyes of every police agent. Responsibility. Determination," the Interim Minister added.