Acting PM Orban invites parliamentary party leaders to discussion regarding date of local elections

The interim Prime Minister, Ludovic Orban, sent, on Friday, an invitation to the leaders of the parliamentary parties to consultations in view of elaborating the Government Decision regarding the date of the local elections of 2020 and the technical measures necessary for their good organization and development.

According to an information from the Executive, the meeting is set for Tuesday, at 17:00 hrs, and will take place at Victoria Palace.

The quoted source mentions the invitation was sent to Marcel Ciolacu (PSD), Dan Barna (USR), Victor Ponta (Pro Romania), Kelemen Hunor (UDMR), Calin Popescu-Tariceanu (ALDE), Varujan Pambuccian (minorities) and Eugen Tomac (PMP).

The discussions will also be attended by the Permanent Electoral Authority president.

