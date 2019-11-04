Action plan to be drawn to help Romania meet judiciary reform benchmarks

The dismissed Minister of Justice, Ana Birchall, has said that at a meeting of the commission in charge with the Co-operation an Verification Mechanism (CVM), under which Romania's progress with judiciary reform and the fight against high-level corruption is monitored, steps were agreed upon to be taken to help Romania meet the CVM benchmarks.

According to a press statement of the Justice Ministry, the CVM Commission convened on Monday under the chairmanship of Birchall."Only by working together will we be able to complete the CVM tasks in a predictable time and demonstrate the sustainability of the reforms promoted and the irreversibility of the progress achieved in the field of justice. We agreed on the steps to be taken in the drafting of an action plan with concrete measures to achieve the CVM objectives," Birchall is quoted as saying in the statement.The Ministry of Justice informs that the agenda of the meeting included defining the necessary steps for the drawing up of an action plan with concrete measures for Romania meting the CVM benchmarks, an absolutely necessary step for having the mechanism lifted, thus restarting dialogue and talks in order to work out a national consensus on achieving the CVM objectives.