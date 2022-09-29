Actors of Radu Stanca National Theatre Sibiu, on stage of Tokyo Metropolitan Theatre

The Radu Stanca National Theatre Sibiu (TNRS) will be present in Japan, at the Tokyo Festival, with the play "The Scarlet Princess", directed by Silviu Purcarete, which will have three performances on the stage of Tokyo Metropolitan Theatre, from October 8 to 11.

The play will be performed in Romanian, with Japanese and English subtitles, and the performances on October 9 and 11 will be followed by discussions with the audience, informs a press release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday.

Constantin Chiriac, the director general of the Radu Stanca National Theatre Sibiu, and head of the Sibiu International Theatre Festival, will hold, on October 7, the conference with the theme "The Sibiu International Theatre Festival - a bridge between Japanese and European creativity" for the students of Meiji Gakuin University, told Agerpres.

Minister of Culture Lucian Romascanu will be present at the performances in Japan of the Sibiu theatre troupe, announce the TNRS representatives.

The Tokyo festival, taking place from September 1 to December 11, aims to connect with the world through Tokyo's rich and diverse arts and culture scene.

The "The Scarlet Princess" is based on an original script by Silviu Purcarete, which is built on Tsuruya Namboku the fourth's kabuki play. Kabuki is one of the most important styles of Japanese theatre, characterized by visual elegance and a complex set of conventions, shows the cited source.

The presence of TNRS with this performance in Japan is supported by the Romanian Cultural Institute and the Romanian Embassy in Japan.