Adela Cojan: We are interested in informatizing all forms in medical sector

The National Health Insurance House (CNAS) is implementing a project for informatizing "forms" in the medical sector, the chairman of CNAS, Adela Cojan, declared on Tuesday.

"Based on a project financed from European funds, medical data bases of patients will extend from family medicine and hospitals towards all segments of medical assistance. Furthermore, we are interested in informatizing all that means forms in the medical sector. It is another project that we won, which went through the gauntlet of approvals and we are in the process of implementing it. It is called the SIGMA Smart program, which will informatize all that means forms in the medical sector and which will facilitate the circuit and orientation of the patient, and especially of the gravely ill patient, with an illness of impact on his social life and an expensive illness, to medical services, allowing the doctor to also improve the quality of diagnosis, because through a simple press of a button they will no longer need to ask the patient several questions in order to find out about the latter's medical history," Cojan said.

According to her, with the patient's consent, the doctor will have access to the medical history so that continuing care will be a benefit for the disease's evolution.

"We are aware that, by developing this informatized range in the health sector, at some point we will even manage to achieve mapping the population with regard to the genetic makeup of our people and of each citizen, by respecting confidentiality criteria," the CNAS representative said.AGERPRES