Adiss, first company operating in water treatment and purification listed on Bucharest Stock Exchange

Adiss becomes the first company in the field of water treatment and purification listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, on the AeRO market, BVB announced on Wednesday.

"We are glad to see today the 18th company that lists on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, a company from northern Maramures, a company founded in the early 90's by some Romanian entrepreneurs who had an idea and had the consistency, the tenacity to work for almost 20 years to put it into practice. A company that operates in the field of engineering, a company that is in the trends we are talking about today more and more, those about a green planet, discussions about sustainability, a company that is involved in creating a more sustainable environment around us. The field of water treatment and purification is present starting today at the Bucharest Stock Exchange," Radu Hanga, president of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, said.

According to a press release by BVB, the company Adiss (BVB:ADISS) was founded in 1993 in Maramures County and is specialized in the field of water treatment and purification. The listing was preceded by the successful conclusion of a private placement through which the company raised from investors over 6.3 million lei. The funds raised from the capital market will support the development of the company by creating divisions oriented towards new technologies to improve water quality, as well as for the online sale of products, to strengthen Adiss' position on the water purification market and to expand into the water treatment market, as well as for investments in the complete digitization of the company, Agerpres informs.

Adiss manufactures compact stations and water treatment equipment and offers design, development, project management, consulting and management solutions, under the concept of "end to end solutions".

The company registered at the end of 2020 a turnover of 40.4 million lei, an increase of 84.65 pct from the end of 2019 when it recorded a turnover of 21.9 million lei. According to the company, the turnover comes in a proportion of 95 pct of the sold production, Adiss carrying out a commercial activity based mainly on its own products. The profit registered at the end of 2020 was over half a million lei, respectively 657,501 lei, a value higher by 64.8 pct compared to 2019 when it reported a profit of almost 400,000 lei. At the end of 2020 the company had 70 employees.

For the end of 2021, Adiss estimates a business figure increasing from 2020, up to 52.6 million lei. The Adiss team also estimates an upward trend of turnover and profit for the period 2021 - 2025.