Adrian Ionel, suspended from position of Unifarm SA managing director

The members of the Board of Directors of the National Company Unifarm SA have approved the suspension of the contract of managing director Adrian Ionel, starting with June 23, until no later than July 14, the date when his mandate as leader of the company ceased de jure, the Health Ministry informed on Wednesday.

According to the quoted source, on Thursday, the representatives of the General Assembly of Shareholders noted the de jure suspension of the administrator contract of Adrian Ionel starting with June 26, until the lifting of the measures disposed by the National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA) or by the court.

The measure comes following the ordinance of DNA prosecutors to start criminal investigations against and place Adrian Ionel in judiciary control for 60 days, as well as the complementary measure of not exercising the position of managing director and administrator of Unifarm SA.

Eugen Adrian Ionel, Managing Director of National Company Unifarm SA, was placed under judiciary control by prosecutors of the National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA) in a case in which he is charged, among others, of bribe-taking in relation to the attribution of a contract to acquire protection equipment against the infection with the novel coronavirus.

According to a release of the DNA sent to AGERPRES, prosecutors of the DNA - the section to combat corruption - have disposed the starting of criminal investigations and the measure of judiciary control for a period of 60 days, starting with June 23, against Eugen Adrian Ionel, Managing Director of the National Company Unifarm SA, for bribe-taking, abuse of office obtaining undue gains, complicity to influence peddling, instigation to intellectual forgery and using the position to favor some persons.

Anti-corruption prosecutors note in their ordinance that Eugen Adrian Ionel had requested 760,000 euro from an intermediary that represented a company so that Unifarm, state company, attribute a contract to acquire protection equipment against the infection with the SARS-CoV-2 virus - 250,000 coveralls and 3 million surgical masks.