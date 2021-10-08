Adrian Sulca, gold medalist at World Judo Juniors Champinionship in Italy

Romanian athlete Adrian Sulca conquered the gold medal for the 73 kg. category, during the World Judo Juniors Championships in Olbia, Italy.

Sulca entered the second round directly and established himself in front of Dutch Koen Heg, during the eighths he passed Kazakh Daniyar Shamshayev, during the quarters he defeated Italian Luigi Centracchio, won the semifinal against Czech Daniel Pochop, and defeated Umalt Demirel from Turkey, through ippon.

Last month, Sulca was grabbing the gold medal in the European Championships in Luxembourg. In his track record he has a gold medal in the 2018 Youth Olympic Games, in Buenos Aires.