Advisory for rain, much colder weather countrywide as of Thursday morning

The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) issued on Wednesday an advisory for rain, atmospheric instability and temporary wind intensifications, valid throughout the country, starting on Thursday morning.

According to the forecast, between 3 October, from 4:00 am and 5 October, 9:00 am, the area of rainfalls will be expanding from the west and will gradually cover the whole country. In short time intervals or by accumulation, the quantities of rain water will locally exceed 15 - 20 litre / sqm and partly 40 litre / sqm.

Also, there will be periods with specific phenomena of atmospheric instability, in the second part of Thursday, 3 October, especially in Transylvania and Moldova, and then in the south-east regions. There will be reports of showers, which will also have a torrential character, lightning and possibly hail.

The wind will have local and temporary intensifications in most areas, with speeds generally reaching 40-50 km / h. The weather will cool significantly on Thursday (3 October) in the west and northwest, and on Friday (4 October) in the rest of the territory.

In Bucharest, between 3 October, from 9:00 am to 4 October, 9:00 am, the weather will be unseasonably warmer, so that the maximum temperature will be 29-30 degrees. The sky will be variable during the day, then the clouds will gather and temporarily it will rain; there will be showers. The wind will be moderate and will pick up during the night. The minimum temperature will be around 13 degrees.

At the same time, between 4 October, 9:00 am and 5 October, 9:00 am, the weather will cool significantly compared to the previous interval, and the daytime thermal values will be below those characteristic for the period. The maximum temperature will range between 14 - 16 degrees and the minimum temperature will be around 8 - 9 degrees. The sky will be mostly cloudy and it will rain temporarily, most likely during the day, when the wind will pick up speed. There can be significant quantities of accumulated water.

The ANM informs that, depending on the evolution and intensity of the weather phenomena, it will update the advisory issued on Wednesday.