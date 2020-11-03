AEP: 18,981,242 voters in Electoral Register on October 31

The total number of citizens with the right to vote registered in the Electoral Register on October 31 is 18,981,242, by 2,012 fewer than in the latest information made at the end of September, the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) announced on Tuesday.

According to an AEP release sent to AGERPRES, on September 30, there were 18,983,254 Romanian voters in the Electoral Register.The AEP states that the differences appear as a result of the current operations performed by the mayors in the Electoral Register related to the administrative-territorial units.According to the quoted source, the data imported from the General Directorate of Passports on October 1 and October 21 reveal that 4,496 new voters were registered, and a number of 96 voters are no longer included in the Electoral Register, as a result of death or loss of citizenship.Out of the total number of Romanian voters listed in the Electoral Register, a number of 18,237,521 have their domicile or residence in the country, and 743,721 have their domicile abroad and are holders of passports for Romanian citizens with the domicile abroad, the quoted source also states.According to Law no. 208/2015, the Electoral Register is a national computer system for registering and updating the identification data of the Romanian citizens with the right to vote and the information regarding their polling stations. The Electoral Register is structured on counties, municipalities, cities, communes, for Romanian citizens domiciled or residing in the country. The persons authorized to carry out operations in the Electoral Register comprising the Romanian citizens with domicile or residence in the country are the mayors or the persons designated by the mayors, by order, according to the law.